StockNews.com Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.