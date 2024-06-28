StockNews.com Lowers Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Robert Half by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Robert Half by 14.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after purchasing an additional 479,384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,031,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

