StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed accounts for about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

