StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

