StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
