StockNews.com Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRTX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.61.

VRTX stock opened at $472.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $335.82 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

