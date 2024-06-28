StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.01 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.