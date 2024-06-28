StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.87.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.