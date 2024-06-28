Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Trading Up 0.1 %

NOV stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. NOV has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

