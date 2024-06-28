Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,224,110. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $85.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

