Stifel Nicolaus Increases Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $55.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,854,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 27.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965,932 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 32.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 870,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,773,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

