Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $90.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.48. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

