STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2477 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

TUGN stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

