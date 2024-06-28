STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2477 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
TUGN stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
