Stephens Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $350.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.00.

POOL opened at $307.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Pool has a 1 year low of $299.24 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 4.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 187,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

