Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Star Equity Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 106,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.16. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.35). Star Equity had a net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Star Equity will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

