SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lowered by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 98,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.34. 291,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

