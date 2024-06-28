SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.78. 579,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,871. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

