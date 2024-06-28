SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 492,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,522,328 shares.The stock last traded at $28.90 and had previously closed at $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

