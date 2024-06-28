SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.