SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,891,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 6,684,779 shares.The stock last traded at $91.79 and had previously closed at $91.75.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,612,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,395 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 77,892 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 380,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 237,140 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

