SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SP Plus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

