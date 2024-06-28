S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.850-14.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2 billion-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.5 billion.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.45 on Friday, hitting $443.46. 119,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.07 and a 200 day moving average of $431.44. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

