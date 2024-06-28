Sow Good (SOWG) vs. The Competition Financial Review

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million -$3.06 million -57.20 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 2.13

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.58% -48.85% -12.27%

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1313 1519 31 2.39

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sow Good beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

