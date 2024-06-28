Sow Good (SOWG) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million -$3.06 million -57.20 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 2.13

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1313 1519 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.58% -48.85% -12.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

