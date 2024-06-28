Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOLV. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Solventum will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $5,889,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

