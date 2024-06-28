SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 530,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 129,142 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $261,312,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.