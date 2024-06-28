Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Snail Stock Performance

Shares of Snail stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Snail has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Snail had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snail will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

