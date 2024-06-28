SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Up 4.7%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 190,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,028,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

SMART Global Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

