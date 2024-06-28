Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2329 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694. The company has a market cap of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

Get Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.