SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

