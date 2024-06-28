Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$50.26 million for the quarter.

