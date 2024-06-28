Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SOT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SOT
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Office REIT
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.