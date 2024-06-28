Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.26 million for the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.