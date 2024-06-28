Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.