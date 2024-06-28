SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $608.43 million and $58.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,017.67 or 0.99917116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012739 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00080220 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911309 with 1,287,504,779.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61989396 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $68,564,299.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.