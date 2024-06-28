Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 7.8% Higher

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 90,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 433,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $882.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. Research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,591,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 85,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Sinclair by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,006,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 538,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sinclair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.