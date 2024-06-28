Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 63.5% in June

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SMMNY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.59. 21,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $31.73.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

