Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.43. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 593,720 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 547,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

