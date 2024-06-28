Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.43. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 593,720 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 547,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
