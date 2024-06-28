Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 883 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.34. 291,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.84.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

