Short Interest in Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Decreases By 68.4%

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGASF remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. Towngas Smart Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
