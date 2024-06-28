Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Grows By 7,025.5%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 7,025.5% from the May 31st total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 58.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,957. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.64) by $10.88. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -82.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242,358 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

