Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Declines By 50.8%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Down 14.5 %
CRTG stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 3,112,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,668. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
