Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Drops By 72.5%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SLNG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 million, a P/E ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

