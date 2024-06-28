Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Grows By 5,844.4%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 5,844.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 154,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,593. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.