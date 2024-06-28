Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Grows By 5,844.4%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 5,844.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 154,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,593. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.
About Spark New Zealand
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.