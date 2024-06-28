Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Increases By 70.7%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBRKF remained flat at $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers primarily in Rogaland, Agder, Vestland, Oslo, and Viken. The company operates through Retail Customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers savings, loans, insurance, and pension products.

