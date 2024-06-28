Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Drops By 90.7%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Price Performance

SLANG Worldwide stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. SLANG Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

