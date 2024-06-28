Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Declines By 68.8%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 7,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

