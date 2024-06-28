Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Increases By 200.0%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Select Sands Stock Performance
Shares of SLSDF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $673,056.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Select Sands Company Profile
