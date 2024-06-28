Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Increases By 200.0%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Select Sands Stock Performance

Shares of SLSDF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $673,056.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.