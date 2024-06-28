Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Drops By 50.2%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of SCPPF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. 32,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.