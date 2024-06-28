Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Drops By 50.2%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
S4 Capital Price Performance
Shares of SCPPF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. 32,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
S4 Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.