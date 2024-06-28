Short Interest in Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Drops By 96.7%

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOBF opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Ratos AB has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.11.

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

