Short Interest in Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Drops By 96.7%

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOBF opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Ratos AB has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.11.
Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ratos AB (publ)
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ratos AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratos AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.